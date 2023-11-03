Some Ontarians are eligible for free energy upgrades, which could help lower energy bills during the colder months.

"What we are offering are free, energy efficient upgrades, and we will come to your home, and there will be no cost," said Carrie Aloussis, Senior Manger at the Independent Electricity system Operator (IESO), an Ontario government agency.

The IESO is partnering with Enbridge Gas to offer two programs to help Ontario homeowners: the Home Winterproofing Program and the Energy Affordability Program.

Depending on income, Ontarians could get free thermostats, insulation, and potentially a new refrigerator. And those who qualify for one of these programs will automatically be eligible for the other.

"You can apply for one of the programs, and you will automatically be screened for both," Corrie Morton, energy conservation supervisor at Enbridge Gas, told CTV News Toronto.

Once deemed eligible, an energy assessor will conduct an at-home inspection.

"They will look up in your attic, they will look at your appliances, they'll look at all the things that may be eligible under both programs offered," said Morton.

More than 200,000 homeowners have already had free upgrades so far. It is estimated another 376,500 are eligible for the Winterproofing program and almost 1.7 million for the Energy Affordability Program.

Ontarians can apply, depending on how many residents are in a household, the household income, or if they receive government assistance from programs like Ontario Works, the Ontario Electricity Support Program and the Ontario Disability Support Program, among others.

These are the qualifications below based on before-tax annual income and number of household residents:

1 person: $42,437

2 people: $60,014

3 people: $73,501

4 people: $84,872

5 people: $94,890

6 people: $103,947

7+ people: $112,275

Those who are eligible could get free appliances, lighting or other upgrades.

"You could get a free freezer, an air conditioner, a dehumidifier or a combination of all of those depending on what your home needs," said Aloussis.

While these programs are legitimate, homeowners may want to be wary of other companies going door-to-door or advertising online that they offer free appliances as they are trying to get homeowners to sign up for long-term, expensive rental contracts for furnaces, air conditioners and other items.

"Neither Enbridge Gas or Save on Energy will come to your door offering this program. You have to call or set up an appointment online to participate with us," said Aloussis.

"When they arrive at your door, they will have both the Enbridge and Save on Energy badges to identify themselves so you will know exactly who you are dealing with," Morton added.

If you're eligible, it could help you have a more comfortable winter and lower energy bills. Even if you don't qualify for the free upgrades, it may be worth doing some upgrades yourself, as checking for leaks, adding insulation, and a smart thermostat could save you hundreds of dollars a year.