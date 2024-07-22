The race to fill a vacant council seat in Ward 15 Don valley West has already attracted a few familiar names on the first day of nominations.

Registration opened Monday for those looking to register as candidates in the race.

The seat was left vacant after long-time councillor Jaye Robinson passed away in May following a battle with cancer.

City council voted in June to hold a byelection to fill the seat for the two years remaining in the term, rather than appointing someone.

As of Monday at 3 p.m., there were five candidates registered to run.

Former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey, who was part of a crowded field of candidates who ran for mayor last year, signed up to run for the open seat Monday morning. Furey finished fourth in the mayoral race, garnering nearly 36,000 votes across the city.

He said in a post on X that he's running "to advocate for common sense, practical solutions to issues."

He listed issues like car theft, congestion and "responsible budgeting," saying council's 9.5 per cent property tax bump this year was too high and that the city shouldn't be spending money to rename Yonge-Dunas or add new bike lanes.

Also in the running is Dhruv Jain. Jain currently serves as is director of transit policy to TTC Chair Jamaal Myers, though he has taken a leave from his job to run.

Speaking with reporters after registering, he said it's "passed time the city focus on family-sized housing." He said he's also interested in in revitalizing transit and community safety, fixing city infrastructure and "finding innovative solutions to generate revenue on both the TTC and at city council."

Other candidates registered so far include former Scarborough-Guildwood provincial candidate Habiba Desai, former mayoral candidate Evan Sambasivam and architect and former Ontario Green party candidate Sheena Sharp.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Monday that she doesn't plan to endorse anyone in the race.

"Whoever wins, I'm sure council and myself will be able to work with the winner," Chow said, adding that "we miss Jaye Robinson dearly."

She said she's glad the process will put a new councillor in place by November, noting that Robinson held many committee positions which will be assigned around the same time, including as council's lead in preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While there are a few recognizable names confirmed and rumoured to be running so far, candidates have until Sept. 19 to register to run in the race.

Advance voting will be held Oct. 26-27 and Election Day will be Nov. 4.