A warrant has been issued for a Toronto man accused of pushing a subway rider onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge station on Sunday.

On Thursday, Toronto police said a warrant had been issued for a 42-year-old Toronto resident Terrence Hill.

Hill is wanted on one count of assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly pushed a man onto the subway tracks on Feb. 19.

According to police, the man was able to climb to safety shortly after landing on the tracks.

The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station since Jan. 1.

On Jan. 3, a man was pushed onto the Bloor-Yonge tracks following an argument with another man. The accused was arrested at the scene, and charged with assault.

About two weeks later, on Jan. 20, a man in his 50s was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. at the station after allegedly attempting to push another rider onto the tracks.

"These random incidents are, by their very nature, unpredictable," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said last month to CP24. "How we are addressing this is we're going to have more bodies in the station."

As to what else can be done to prevent further violence, Green said there needs to be cooperation between the TTC and other government agencies to address the root causes.

"We're a transit agency. We're not a social service agency. Our core business is public transit. We have an obligation to our customers to keep them safe. And we will do that as best we can," Green said.

Meanwhile, Green says safety is paramount to the commission, and that the TTC continues to operate "hundreds of millions of trips every year without incident."

Bloor-Yonge Station is the country’s busiest subway station and its platforms are often jam-packed during high-traffic periods. The station is set to receive a $1.5-billion facelift in the coming years, which will provide more platform space.

In 2022, after a woman was pushed onto Bloor-Yonge tracks and avoided an incoming train by rolling under the lip of the platform, advocates argued for platform edge doors to keep passengers from falling onto the tracks or coming into the path of an oncoming train.

Just a few months prior to that, in November 2021, a man survived being pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station and dragged a short distance by a train. In 2018, a 73-year-old man was fatally pushed in front of an incoming train at the station.

As recently as 2018, the cost to install platform barriers throughout Toronto’s subway network was pegged at more than $1-billion.

With files from CP24’s Jordan Fleugal, Josh Freeman, and Bryann Aguilar