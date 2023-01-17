The lawyers for Warren (Smokey) Thomas, the former president of the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union, are rejecting a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him and two others, which they say is “riddled with errors, falsehoods, and untrue allegations.”

In a statement of claim released Monday, OPSEU’s suit names Thomas, as well as former first vice-president and treasurer Eduardo Almeida, and former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, for alleged financial improprieties.

OPSEU, one of the largest public sector unions in Ontario with some 180,000 members across the province, is seeking nearly $6 million it alleges was unlawfully transferred to the three former executives.

The lawsuit follows a forensic audit launched by the union last April, after Thomas and Almeida left their positions. OPSEU alleges in the suit that it discovered Thomas and Almeida paid themselves "significant compensation" they weren't entitled to.

Moreover, Thomas and Almeida allegedly used union money for non-business purposes, transferred union vehicles to themselves or family members, and paid out strike fund cash to themselves and Gabay.

Union money was also used to pay for home repairs and moving expenses for someone with whom Gabay had a personal relationship, the OPSEU's statement of claim alleges.

Thomas, who served a record seven two-year terms as president, responded to the allegations through his lawyers in a statement issued Tuesday.

“For nearly fifteen years, Mr. Thomas served as the President of OPSEU/SEFPO where he faithfully and proudly dedicated his life to representing the interests of its members,” the statement reads. “As President, he was hailed as a tough but fair leader with a reputation for being honest, caring and someone who always put the interests of his members and his union first.”

His lawyers said Thomas is currently reviewing all legal options, and will not make any further comment about the “bogus” lawsuit until he files a defence.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Current OPSEU president JP Hornick wrote in an update to members Monday that the allegations are "troubling," and that the statement of claim is “just a first step.”

“I want to be clear to you, our staff and members, and the people of Ontario who we dutifully serve, that we will not waiver in our commitment to seeking justice in this matter, and we have the full support of the Board to pursue all available legal avenues,” Hornick’s statement reads.

With files from The Canadian Press