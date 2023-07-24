Torontonians have probably seen their fair share of potholes but one that emerged in the city’s west end last week likely made at least a few motorists do a double take.

Footage posted to TikTok on July 19 showed a freshly paved section of pavement near Shaw and Queen streets appearing to ripple as vehicles drove over it, with each successive car causing the asphalt to crumble further.

The footage went viral, with more than 580,000 views to date and hundreds of comments.

One individual wrote that the video was proof that “even the potholes are a little kinder in Canada” while another called it a “sinkhole origin story” and a third compared the sight of rippling pavement to the motion of a water bed.

In a statement provided to CP24, a spokesperson for Toronto Water said that crews initially responded to a watermain break at the location on July 17 and made repairs.

The spokesperson, however, said that a subsequent leak resulted in further damage to the roadway, as depicted by the video.

“Following the initial repair, there was another leak, which caused the fresh pavement to become wet, causing it to ripple when cars went over it. The issue was rectified on Thursday, July 20,” the spokesperson said. “The repair is complete, asphalt restored and traffic is safely flowing in each direction.”

The City of Toronto has filled 124,614 potholes so far this year.