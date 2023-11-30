A Waterloo man has been accused of posing as a Canadian intelligence officer and entering relationships with several women, defrauding them of more than two million dollars over the past 15 years.

Waterloo Regional Police said their investigation revealed that a 49-year-old man allegedly posed as a Canadian Security Intelligence Service agent and “established romantic relationships” with female victims.

“The victims were convinced to make fictitious investments and support the male’s lifestyle,” police alleged.

As a result, police executed search warrants in Waterloo and Halton Region in connection with the alleged fraud and arrested the suspect.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police did not release his identity. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.