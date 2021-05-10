Health Minister Christine Elliott says that Ontario needs to “stay the course right now” and that could mean keeping the stay-at-home order in place for longer than expected.

The Ontario government issued a four-week stay at home order back on April 7 but later extended it for another two weeks as the healthcare system came under increased strain.

The current order is set to expire on May 20 but in a scrum with reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday Elliott seemed to suggest it could remain in place past that point.

“Well, we're looking at things daily but what I do know is that we're going to have to see our numbers go down. They're under 3000 (cases) today, which is encouraging, and the numbers in intensive care are at 828. But that's still very high, and we need to see them go down more before we can change the stay-at-home order. The medical experts have been very clear that we need to stay the course right now,” she said.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has decreased by 30 per cent over the last three weeks but intensive care admissions have dropped at a much slower rate.

In fact, modelling released earlier this month suggested that it could be an extended period of time until ICU occupancy returns to a rate which would allow hospitals to resume scheduled surgeries and procedures.

In the meantime, a surgical backlog that could take three-and-a-half years to clear continues to grow.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Elliott said that the final decision on lifting the stay-at-home order will be made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams. But she cautioned that “we are not at a place where we can release the stay-at-home order” as of now.

“We are of course actively considering what and how a reopening would happen when it's the appropriate time. This is something that does take a lot of time and thought and context, hearing from different groups and different businesses about the timeframes that they would need so that work is happening in the background but it's not time yet,” she said.