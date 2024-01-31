Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for individuals accused of violent crime and car thefts, promising to incarcerate them for “as long as we possibly can.”

Speaking at a news conference in Aurora, Ont. Wednesday, the premier touted Canada’s new bail reforms and warned people who participate in criminal activity that police and government were coming after them.

“We’re going to catch you and you’re going to jail,” he said. “We’re going to keep you in jail as long as we possibly can.”

The premier was joined at the news conference by Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc to announce a federal investment of $121 million to help prevent gun and gang violence in Ontario.

It’s unclear exactly what the money will be spent on, but officials noted it will support specific initiatives to crack down on crimes such as auto thefts.

The funding is part of a larger $390-million spent by the Trudeau government in an effort to reduce gun crime and gang violence across the country.

Ford has long called for tougher penalties and bail requirements for individuals accused of stealing vehicles, including boosting the number of Canadian Border Service Agency officers.

He noted Wednesday that videos have been surfacing online of individuals breaking down doors and that people are afraid.

“I've talked to friends that are sleeping with baseball bats beside their bed because someone's going to kick the door in and put a gun to their head and say, hand over your keys.”

“We each have a role to play. For our part, our government is making the necessary investments to ensure that our police services have the tools and the resources they need.”

Canada's attorney general said he was open to reviewing the criminal code and to tweaking it if necessary to include harsher sentences.

Earlier this month, the federal government implemented legislation that shifted the onus to the accused in certain cases to prove why they should be released on bail.

Previously, prosecutors had to prove why an accused should remain in custody.

Advocates have argued the amendments were harmful to the rights of the accused and would not improve public safety.

Data obtained by CTV News Toronto in a Freedom of Information request found that 82 per cent of people in custody in Ontario on any given day last year were awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s attorney general confirmed the percentage was, in part, due to the federal bail changes. He argued the provincial government continues to support the amendments, which keep violent offenders off the streets.