The possible relocation of the Ontario Science Centre to downtown has caused parents in Toronto’s east end to worry about the future of educational facilities in the city.

The science centre, which currently sits in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, is poised to move to Ontario Place after Premier Doug Ford’s suggested that the current facility is “run-down” and has seen a decline in attendance. Critics of this proposed move say the science centre has actually seen a rebound in attendance since the pandemic, despite a lack of adequate funding from the province for marketing and site improvement.

“The neighbourhood around the Ontario Science Centre is mostly vulnerable people,” parent and community advocate Shakhlo Sharipova told CP24. “It’s a highly dense neighbourhood, majority immigrants, with lots of children. It’s very hard for us to go somewhere accessible for low-income families, particularly with children – without the science centre close by, we won’t have anywhere to go.”

Sharipova serves as executive director of the Thorncliffe Park Autism Support Network, which plans frequent outings to the Science Centre. She says if the location changes, the group will be forced to plan fewer trips into the community.

“We can’t just book a bus or a school bus – it’s too expensive. For my organization, we’re less likely to want to go to the Ontario Science Centre considering these costs,” she said.

Sarah Boomhower, another parent who lives near the science centre, says she is “disappointed” in the province’s decision to relocate the museum.

“Before COVID, we had a two-year membership, which was a big commitment,” she told CP24. “Part of the reason we bought that was because of its location, so we’re feeling a little duped. And we’re feeling frustrated, because it’s very unlikely we’ll ever get our money’s worth out of that membership.”

Boomhower’s young children “adore” the science centre, she said.

“We have two little scientists, children who love to learn, who love the interactive zones. Not being able to access that is making me rethink the membership. What are they going to do to rectify that? It’s unlikely we’ll go to the new location – we’re already coming from Scarborough.

“And why, then, is there a new Ontario Line stop specifically for the science centre if it’s moving?,” she added. “They’ve been spending a lot on renovation, and that’s now just wasted time and money. It feels like there was no consultation or thought here.”

City councillor Jon Burnside (Don Valley East) told CP24 his office has heard numerous complaints about the proposed move since it was first floated by Ford last month.

“It’s important we give neighbourhood improvement areas the same opportunities as a lot of Torontonians,” he said. “Some will say, ‘hey, you can just get on the Ontario Line.’ But it’s not the same as being able to walk over there.”

Burnside added that there are possible partnerships between the science centre and local educational institutes which might also be lost if the centre relocates.

“There’s opportunities here,” he said. “This is a major work and educational space that they’re taking away.”

It is not clear what the current science centre site will be used for, though Ford has indicated a desire to use some of the land to build housing.

The land, it should be noted, is jointly owned by the City of Toronto and the Toronto Region Conservation Authority. The current 99-year lease, held by the province, only allows for the construction of structures “for purposes of operating as a science centre.”

“We are in desperate need of housing,” Ford said last month. “It's going to be right at the beginning or the end of Ontario Line, whatever way you want to look at it, and we're going to focus on the transit-oriented communities.”