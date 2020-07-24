

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two suspects have been arrested, and two others are outstanding after shots were fired and a vehicle with a child on board was carjacked in Mississauga Friday evening.

It began at Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway just before 7 p.m.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said officers were attempting to arrest a male suspect when he fired shots at officers who returned fire “to protect themselves.”

Two of the suspects were arrested at the scene while two others remain at large.

Mooken said one of the suspects used his vehicle and nearly struck one of the officers before he managed to escape on foot.

A short time later, Mooken said the suspect carjacked a pickup truck with an eight-year-old girl inside and fled the area.

Police later located the truck and became engaged in a pursuit.

“And while being pursued, the suspect essentially threw the child out of the vehicle,” Mooken said.

He noted the officers stopped to secure the girl, who did not have any physical injuries.

The vehicle was shortly found less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road, but the suspect has not been located.

Police are also looking for a second suspect who they described as a black male, stands five-foot-eight to six-feet, with a medium build. He was wearing a white tank top and has a gold headcloth covering, and crystal-like earring.

Mooken said he was last seen leaving the building wearing just white ankle socks and no shoes.

“My message to the suspects is clear. We will find you,” he said.

“Speak to a lawyer, make arrangements, and turn yourself into our investigators. We will dedicate as many resources as possible as we have that we need to find you.”