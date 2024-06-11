The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have been shut down at York Street after three dump trucks collided, leaving one driver dead.

Toronto police said the crash happened around 2:17 p.m. near Spadina Avenue.

One of the trucks caught fire, police said, and the driver was in medical distress following the crash.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the injured driver, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said the driver who died was a man in his 50s.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

In addition to the closure of the westbound lanes, the Jarvis and York ramps to the westbound Gardiner are also closed because of the collision.

It is not yet clear how long the closures will last.