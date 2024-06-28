The union representing WestJet mechanics says it has commenced strike action against the airline despite being directed by the federal government on Thursday into binding arbitration.

“The union remains engaged in dialogue with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) and the airline to resolve this impasse. The AME’s (aircraft maintenance engineers) were hopeful this action would be unnecessary but the airline’s unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable,” the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) said in a statement on Friday.

“While the AME’s and their union are eager to get back to work, the timeline for that is very much in the hands of WestJet Management.”

The union said strike action began at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, WestJet said it was extremely outraged by the strike, calling the move “pure retaliation of a disappointed union” and vowing to hold the AMFA accountable.

“The government has officially stepped in to provide binding arbitration and ensure we get to a resolution; the only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business,” WestJet President Diederik Pen said in a statement.

It is not immediately clear how the strike action could impact flights.

More details to come...