Starting next week, WestJet says it will be implementing a "zero tolerance mask policy," warning that any passenger who chooses not to wear a mask will not be permitted to fly.

The airline said its new policy, which comes into effect on Sept. 1, is in line with Transport Canada's requirement that all guests over the age of two wear a mask or facing covering while on board a plane.

Passengers without a medical exemption who refuse to wear a mask will face penalties, which include denied boarding and a one-year travel ban on any WestJet Group aircraft.

Travellers are required to cover their mouth and nose at airport screening checkpoints, while boarding their flight, and at all times during the flight.

Guests are allowed to eat or drink on board but must replace their mask when they are finished.

Masks with an exhalation vent are not permitted.

"Your safety continues to be our number one priority," WestJet said in a tweet posted this week. "We ask that if you choose not to wear a mask, you choose not to fly with us."

Those with a medical exemption will be required to present an official medical note from a doctor specifying the reason.

The letter, WestJet said, must be on official letterhead, be dated, and clearly state the passenger's name and that the guest has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or face covering.

Passengers who don't comply with the new rules will first be asked by cabin crew members to put on a mask, the airline said. A warning, or yellow card, will be issued indicating that masks are required and compliance is necessary.

Finally, WestJet said, continued non-compliance will result in a note from the captain.

The airline said passengers who continue to flout the company's mask policy will be placed on a no-fly list for 12 months.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy commended WestJet for developing a policy that puts safety first.

He noted that while there are many people with valid medical reasons for not wearing a mask, including those with significant heart or lung conditions, there are people who refuse to wear masks simply because they don’t want to.

"I think this is an attempt to try and discourage those people from boarding a plane and potentially putting others at risk. Is it fair to the person sitting next to you or in the aisle across from you to potentially be exposed to COVID-19 simply because you don't want to wear a mask," he asked.

"I would applaud WestJet and any other industries who are going to take the approach of being very responsible and maintaining the culture of safety for their patrons... and I think this stands to provide further trust."

Air Canada says it too has a “graded approach” for non-compliance, which includes travel bans for those who don’t respect its mask policy.

In a statement to CP24, the company said “a small number of incidents” have occurred where passengers have faced penalties.

“Overall, however, our customers are generally respectful of each other and understand the importance of wearing facial coverings for their own protection,” the airline’s statement read. “Air Canada takes safety very seriously and safeguarding our customers' well-being is always our top priority.”