What is open and closed on Labour Day Monday
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 1:04PM EDT
It is the last long weekend of the summer and even though the city is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic there are still plenty of places opening their doors on Labour Day.
Here is a list of what is open and what is closed on Monday:
What’s open:
- Tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo.
- Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule
- Most movie theatres
- More than 70 Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open
- Some outdoor pools (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
What's closed:
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Some malls
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- LCBO and select Beer Stores
- Community centres
ActiveTO is also in effect this weekend until 11 p.m. on Monday. Sections of Lake Shore Boulevard are closed off for the public to walk, bike, run and rollerblade while practising physical distancing.
Active TO road closures include:
- Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed
- Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue)
- Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue