It is the last long weekend of the summer and even though the city is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic there are still plenty of places opening their doors on Labour Day.

Here is a list of what is open and what is closed on Monday:

What’s open:

Tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule

Most movie theatres

More than 70 Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open

Some outdoor pools (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

What's closed:

Art Gallery of Ontario

Some malls

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

LCBO and select Beer Stores

Community centres

ActiveTO is also in effect this weekend until 11 p.m. on Monday. Sections of Lake Shore Boulevard are closed off for the public to walk, bike, run and rollerblade while practising physical distancing.

Active TO road closures include: