Remembrance Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 and although it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, there will be some closures as a result. Here is a list of what is open and closed in Toronto: 

What is closed:

  • Many banks will be closed on Sunday and Monday
  • Government offices will be closed on Monday
  • There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday

What is open:

  • LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open at noon on Sunday
  • Grocery stores and malls will be open
  • Toronto Public Library locations will operate normally
  • The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.
  • Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open