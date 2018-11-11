

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Remembrance Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 and although it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, there will be some closures as a result. Here is a list of what is open and closed in Toronto:

What is closed:

Many banks will be closed on Sunday and Monday

Government offices will be closed on Monday

There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday

What is open: