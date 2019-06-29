What is open, what is closed and where to watch fireworks on Canada Day
Hugh McPherson wears Canadian flag glasses and an umbrella while attending Canada Day festivities in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, July 1, 2013. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:23AM EDT
The Canada Day long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the Greater Toronto Area.
Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 29 C on Saturday and 25 C on Sunday. On Monday, the temperature is expected to hit 20 C but the weather agency says that there will be cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers. ,
Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know:
Open
- Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
- Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
- GO Transit and the TTC will be operating on a Saturday schedule
- Movie theatres
Closed
- Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Indoor pools and community centres
Where to watch the fireworks on Monday
- Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m.
- Mel Lastman Square at 10:20 p.m.
- Milliken District Park at 10 p.m.
- Stan Wadlow Park at 10 p.m.
- Centennial Park at 10 p.m.
- Amesbury Park at 10 p.m.
Events
- The city will be hosting free Canada Day celebrations at both the Fort York National Historic Site and the Scarborough Museum on Monday. Visitors to Fort York will be treated to musket and cannon drills by the Fort York Summer Guard as well as a range of programming that will include music, tours, crafts, face-painting and cooking demonstrations. Visitors to Scarborough Museum, meanwhile, can explore the historic buildings, sample traditional foods and observe historic activations by the Inprint Collective, blacksmith David Brandow and the Toronto Spinners and Weavers. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The annual Canada Day parade in East York will return for another year. The parade gets underway in Dieppe Park at 10 p.m. before heading east along Cosburn Avenue to Stan Wadlow Park. Canada Day programming will then continue in Stan Wadlow Park all day.
- Toronto Ribfest will take over Centennial Park from Saturday through Monday. Ribs from more than a dozen teams will be available for purchase. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and will conclude on Monday night with fireworks in the park.