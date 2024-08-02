The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.

Here’s what you need to know going into the weekend:

What’s open in Toronto on Monday?

Select LCBO, Beer Store locations

Most grocery stores

Most Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations

Most malls around the GTA (with reduced hours), including the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, and Sherway Gardens

Cineplex movie theatres

The Toronto Zoo

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Canada’s Wonderland

The city's outdoor pools and splash pads

What’s closed on Monday?

Most banks

Most LCBO, Beer Store locations

Federal, provincial and municipal buildings

Post offices

The city’s indoor pools and community centres

The Toronto Public Library on both Sunday and Monday

Is transit affected by the August long weekend?

Transit will be running on reduced hours on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on its Saturday hours, while the TTC will run on its holiday schedule.

On Saturday, GO Transit is increasing service on its Milton line to accommodate increased ridership for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

What’s the weather supposed to be like?

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a high of 30 C on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

On Sunday, the sun is expected to come out, with a high of 26 C.

What to do in Toronto over the August long weekend?

The 2024 Caribbean Carnival kicks off in Toronto this weekend, with the Grand Parade taking place on Saturday afternoon.

The public can watch the parade for free from Marilyn Bell Park or the Martin Goodman Trail. Only paid, costumed masqueraders are allowed on the carnival route.

Additional events are listed on the festival’s website.

Will road closures be in effect?

Yes. The Caribbean Carnival along with ongoing construction in the city will see a number of roads closed. CP24 has compiled a full list of closures here.