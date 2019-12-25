Mild temperatures and clear skies this Christmas Day mean some people may want to get outdoors. Here is what folks in Toronto can do this holiday.

Open

  • CN Tower (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Most outdoor skating rinks around town
  • Movie theatres
  • Some restaurants
  • Pacific Mall in Markham
  • Ripley’s Aquarium
  • Legoland Vaughan
  • Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre
  • The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory
  • Riverdale Farm (free admission)
  • Centennial Park Conservatory
  • High Park Zoo (also free)
  • The Bentway skate trail (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule

Closed

  • Most malls and stores
  • Most grocery stores
  • Most major attractions, including the ROM, AGO and Toronto Zoo
  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • All government offices, postal service and banks