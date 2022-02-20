Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.

The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.

What’s closed on Family Day?

Government offices

Banks

Most major grocery stores

The Beer Store

The LCBO

Library services

City Services, including garbage collection

What’s open on Family Day?

Select grocery stores, with the possibility of reduced hours

Most major malls, with the possibility of reduced hours

Most theatres and museums

The Toronto Zoo

Most pharmacies, with the possibility of reduced hours

Transit

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day. GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.

Environment Canada is predicting an increase in temperatures for Monday — cloudy with a high of 5 C.