What's open and closed on Family Day in Toronto
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 4:56PM EST
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.
The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.
What’s closed on Family Day?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- The Beer Store
- The LCBO
- Library services
- City Services, including garbage collection
What’s open on Family Day?
- Select grocery stores, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Most major malls, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Most theatres and museums
- The Toronto Zoo
- Most pharmacies, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Transit
The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day. GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.
Environment Canada is predicting an increase in temperatures for Monday — cloudy with a high of 5 C.