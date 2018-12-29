What’s open and closed on New Year's Day
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 7:07AM EST
Here is a look at what's open and closed on New Year's Day 2019.
Open:
- Tourist attractions are open, including the AGO, Casa Loma, the CN Tower, the ROM, and the Toronto Zoo
- Some malls are open, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and CF Vaughan Mills
- Many restaurants are open
- Movie theatres are open
Closed:
- Banks are closed
- Most grocery stores are closed on New Year's Day
- LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed
- GO Transit is operating on holiday schedule
- TTC is running on a Sunday schedule