Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.

Despite the summer holiday, many tourist destinations and attractions will remain open Monday, but some may have reduced hours.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed this Monday, Aug. 1:

Open:

Some tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Centre Island, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Toronto beaches and most pools or splash pads

Most grocery stores may be open with reduced hours. It is best to call ahead of time to find out about hours.

Most malls, including Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Dufferin Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Shops at Don Mills (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Yorkdale (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will be open.

TTC routes will operate on a holiday schedule, while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Closed: