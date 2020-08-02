

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Toronto is in for a wet and soggy Civic Holiday Monday, with Canada’s national weather agency calling for more rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but come the afternoon there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.

In the evening there is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

It is still expected to be warm in Toronto, with a high of 26 C, feeling like 32 C with the humidex.

Here’s what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday.

What’s closed?

• All LCBO stores

• Banks

• Government offices

• Toronto Public Libraries

• St. Lawrence Market

What’s open?

• Select Beer Store locations will be operating on holiday hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Some tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Hockey Hall of Fame

• Toronto beaches and most pools or splash pads

• The Toronto Islands are now open to the public

• Select grocery stores may be open with reduced hours

• Most malls, including Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Yorkdale (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open.

TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, starting at 6 a.m. while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

ActiveTO road closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents will only be able to access the following roadways by bike or as a pedestrian. Nearby parking is limited:

• Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

• Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue).

• Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.