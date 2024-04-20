The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.

The Leafs will play the Bruins in Boston for the first game of the series on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Toronto fans have good reason to hold some fear in their hearts. The Leafs have lost six straight playoff series to the Bruins, dating back to 1959.

But this weekend, they’ll have a chance to turn that narrative around. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the playoffs:

What’s the schedule?

After opening the series on Saturday, the Leafs will stay in Boston for Game 2 on Monday night.

They’ll have a two day hiatus before returning home to Scotiabank Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, followed by another two days off the ice before Game 4 in Toronto on Saturday.

If necessary, a fifth game will be played back in Boston on April 30, followed by Game 6 in Toronto on May 2, and then back to Boston on May 4.

Where to tailgate?

The Leafs are hosting their annual tailgate parties at Maple Leaf Square.

Entry is free, but limited, and will become available at 1 p.m. before each game. One individual can only register for two tickets through the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Pre-game entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. and stretch until the puck drops.

How to get there

Metrolinx is making the journey to Scotiabank Arena part of the tailgate, launching the “Go Leafs Go Train” this weekend.

At select stations along Lakeshore West and East lines, there will be pre-ride rallies and giveaways of playoff-themed prizes and special guest appearances.

Metrolinx and Maple Leafs will be releasing details of these station locations and times closer to game days.

What to expect?

With a note of playoff-era optimism, TSN’s Matt Cauz said, “This is a great opportunity for the Leafs to write a new chapter.”.

While the ghosts of playoffs past are prime in fans' minds, Cauz said, “Toronto is certainly stronger and bigger than they have been in the past.”

However, he acknowledges that ultimately, the question that needs to be answered most is – can the Leafs score in the series? According to Cauz, “that’s something we haven't seen from this team in ages.”