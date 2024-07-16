Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the Toronto area have closed a number of major roadways closed and disrupted transit services. Here's what you need to know as the city seeks to recover from the estimated 100 millimetres of rain that fell Tuesday morning:

Road Closures

Southbound lanes of Highway 410 at Highway 401

Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Highway 401 and 410

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue are closed

The Don Valley Parkway between York Mills Rd and the Gardiner Expressway

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner at Lower Jarvis Street

All lanes of Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to River Street

Steeles Avenue at Highway 404

Pine Valley Drive at Embassy Drive

Woodbine Avenue at Denison Street

Dufferin Street at Langstaff Road

Convair Drive in both directions between Britannia Road East and Flightline Drive

Residents have also been asked to avoid Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, the westbound Bloor Viaduct bike lanes, Bayview Avenue at Nesbitt Drive, and Wilson and Bridge

TTC Service

The TTC is running downtown subway service on Line 1 but trains are not stopping at Union or St. Patrick stations. On Line 2, there is no service between Kipling and Jane stations due to a power failure. Additionally, the 510 Spadina Streetcar is detouring southbound, via Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay.

GO Service

The GO Train has also seen significant disruptions. In Toronto, westbound trains are currently not stopping at Exhibition or Long Branch stations. Eastbound trains are also not stopping at Long Branch Station.

As of Tuesday afternoon, UP Express trains are not leaving Union Station, limiting public transit options to Toronto Pearson Airport significantly.

Toronto airports, flights

While the closure of Convair Drive has made it difficult to approach Toronto Pearson Airport by car, flights to and from the airport have not been impacted. Billy Bishop Airport has warned passengers that some flights could be delayed, and encouraged passengers to confirm flight status with their airline. Additionally, the pedestrian tunnel at Billy Bishop is closed due to flooding. All passengers and staff will be redirected to the ferry.