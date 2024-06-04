The union representing more than 11,000 TTC workers has agreed to keep Wheel-Trans service up and running even if its members walk off the job on Friday.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, the union representing TTC operators, collectors, maintenance workers, station staff, and other frontline TTC employees, confirmed this week that Wheel-Trans service, which provides transportation for persons with disabilities, will continue even in the event of labour action.

“We recognize the importance of the Wheel-Trans service to riders who are dependent on this important transportation service to get to and from their needs, including medical care, and therefore as an act of good faith, our members will continue to operate full Wheel-Trans services in the event of a strike/lockout,” a written statement from the union read.

ATU Local 113 members have been without a contract since March 31 and are set to strike on Friday if a tentative agreement cannot be reached before that date.

"We're still at the bargaining table, but unfortunately we haven't made the progress that we need in order to avoid a strike," Local 113 President Marvin Alfred told CP24 Monday.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said he expects the contract talks will go “down to the wire.”

“The fact that we are still at the table is incredibly important,” Green said. “These are complicated negotiations and they take time.”

He added that the talks have been “productive” and “professional” and while he would not disclose any details of the negotiations, Green said the city is looking for a deal that is “fair” and affordable.”

The city has repeatedly stated that they have contingency plans in place for transit riders in the event of a strike but few details have been provided.

“We will communicate all information as soon as we possibly can,” Green said of the ongoing negotiations.