Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Offering Pfizer vaccines to all those age 16 and up who live or work in all Toronto hot spot postal codes, along with high risk healthcare workers in need of their second dose.

Open from 9 a.m. until supply runs out. Must show proof of address.

Centenary Hospital (2867 Ellesmere Road)

Offering walk-ins for mRNA vaccines to anyone 18+ and up who lives or works in Scarborough (M1 postal code)

Open until 7 p.m.

Centennial College (941 Progress Avenue)

Offering walk-ins for mRNA vaccines to anyone 18+ and up who lives or works in Scarborough (M1 postal code)

Open until 9 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.