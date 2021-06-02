Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

West Humber Collegiate Institute (1675 Martin Grove Rd.)

-VIP access to WHCI and Father Henry Carr students and families 12+

-Also open to M9V and M9W residents who are 12+

-Open 2 to 8 (no appointment needed)

West Hill Collegiate Institute (350 Morningside Ave.)

-Open to people 12+ who live, work, or go to school in an M1 postal code-Clinic open 12 to 8 (appointment cards handed out)

William Osler Health System (Youth Pad at Century Gardens Recreation Centre COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic)

-Walk-ins welcome tonight for all of those aged 12 to 17 who live, work, or attend school in Peel Region.

-Clinic open until 8 p.m.

St. Dunstan Catholic School (14 Pharmacy Avenue)

-Open to all 12+ who live/work/attend school in any M postal code

-Clinic runs from 2 p.m. until supply runs out (500 doses available)

Thorncliffe Park Public School (80 Thorncliffe Park Drive)

-Open to all 12+ who live/work/attend school in any M postal code

-Clinic runs from 2 p.m. until supply runs out (500 doses available)

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.