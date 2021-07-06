Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Tuesday, July 6, 2021:

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Blvd)

Clinic open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and appointments can be booked through provincial booking system or walk-ins welcome

First and second doses are being offered to anyone 12 and older. Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

York University (York Boulevard Parking Lot)

Clinic open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

St. Charles Garnier Catholic School (20 Strong Court)

Clinic open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are open to those 12+ who live, work, or go to school in any of the Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Codes

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago.

St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School (99 Humber Boulevard South)

Clinic open from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago.

Oakwood Collegiate Institute (881 St. Clair Avenue West)

Clinic open 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

South Oshawa Community Centre parking lot (1455 Cedar Street)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses are open to Oshawa residents who are 12 and older

Second doses are available to any Oshawa resident 18 and older who received their first dose at the appropriate interval

Ontario Food Terminal (165 The Queensway)

Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until vaccine supply runs out)

First and second doses are available to anyone 18 and older who received their first dose at the appropriate interval

École Secondaire Catholique Père-Phillippe-Lamarche (2850 Eglinton Avenue East)

Clinic is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First doses are available to anyone 12 and older who lives, works, or goes to school in Scarborough

Second doses are open to those in the following postal codes M1B/E/G/J/K/L/P/R/S/T/W

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.