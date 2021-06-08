Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

First doses are available to people 18 and older who live, work, or attend school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, M9W.

Second doses are available to high-risk health-care workers who received their first Moderna dose at Humber River Hospital.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bowmore Road Junior & Senior Public School (80 Bowmore Road)

First doses are available to everyone 12 and older who live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code. The clinic is open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (about 300 doses)

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (3176 St. Clair Avenue East)

First doses are available to everyone 12 and older who live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code. The clinic is open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (about 300 doses)

Guildwood GO (4105 Kingston Road)

Metrolinx is hosting a first dose clinic at the GO Station for everyone 18 and older. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and people can register here.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.