Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Charles E. Webber School (1900 Keele Street)

Women’s College Hospital is hosting a first and second dose clinic at the school. All residents 12 and older are eligible for a first dose.

Second doses will be offered to people who live and work in select priority postal codes, including M6M, M6N, M9N, M1S, M1B, M1G, M1J, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M9L, M9M, M9W, M9V. Moderna second doses can only be offered to those who received their first dose at least 28 days prior and Pfizer second doses are only available to those who received their first shot at least 21 days earlier.

The clinic is open today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 9p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

First doses are open to everyone 12 and older in the following postal codes: M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, m9N, M9P, M9V, M9W. Second doses are being offered to high-risk health-care workers who received their first dose at Humber River Hospital. The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Avondale Park (15 Humberstone Drive)

Everyone 12 and older, including those who live outside Toronto, are eligible for first doses. The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.