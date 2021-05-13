A total of 47 vaccination clinics will be in operation in Toronto today, including at least half a dozen pop up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list:

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute (3663 Danforth Avenue)

Open to all adults who live or work in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes but priority will be given to people in M1J, M1K, M1L and M1M. Parents of students at Birchmount Collegiate will also be eligible to receive a shot, regardless of address.

From 8 a.m. until supply runs out.

General Mercer Public School (30 Turnberry Ave)

Open to all adults who live or work in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes but priority will be given to people in M6M, M6N, M6A and M9N.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. or when supply runs out.

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre (25 Stanley Road)

Open to all adults who live or work in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or when supply runs out.

Boys & Girls Club of East Scarborough (100 Galloway Rd)

Open to all adults who live in any of Scarborough’s M1 hot spot postal codes.

From 9 a.m. or 9 p.m. Tickets will be issued for a same-day appointment on a first-come-first-served basis.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

Open to all Toronto residents who are 40 plus regardless of postal code. Also open to adults living and working in the following postal codes: M2R M3H M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M6A M6B M6E M6L M6M M9L M9PM M9V M9W.

From 9 a.m. until supply runs out

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open to all adults who live in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes but priority will be given to people in M3C and M4H.

From 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. or when supply runs out.

Rexdale Community Hub (21 Panorama Court)

Open to all adults who live or work in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes but priority will be given to people in M9R, M9V and M9W.

From 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until supply

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.