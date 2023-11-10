Remembrance Day is this Saturday, and several organizations across the Greater Toronto Area will be holding services to commemorate the day.

Here’s how you can observe Remembrance Day in Toronto.

In-person events on Saturday

Old City Hall (60 Queen St. W., Toronto) at 10:45 a.m.

Scarborough War Memorial (2190 Kingston Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens (850 Coxwell Ave.) at 10:45 a.m.

York Cemetery Cenotaph (160 Beecroft Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph (2700 Eglinton Ave. W.) at 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph (399 The West Mall) at 10:45 a.m.

Fort York National Historic Site (100 Garrison Rd.) at 10:40 a.m.

Ken Whillans Square at Brampton City Hall (2 Wellington St. W.) at 10:30 a.m.

Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial (300 City Centre Dr.) at 10:30 a.m.

Richmond Hill’s McConaghy Centre Cenotaph (10100 Yonge St.) at 10:30 a.m.

Pickering’s Esplanade Park (1 The Esplanade) at 10:45 a.m.

Oshawa’s Memorial Park (110 Simcoe St. S.) at 10 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also host services at several locations in the region.

TTC to pause for two minutes

The Toronto Transit Commission will pause service for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Subways will be held at nearby stations, and streetcars and buses will stop at regular service stops.

Retail closures and reduced hours

Many stores will operate on reduced hours on Saturday and Monday, when the holiday will be officially recognized.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will operate on reduced hours on Saturday.

Banks, federal government offices, and post offices will be closed on Monday.

Check the hours of local businesses to be certain of closures and reduced openings.

Special CP24 coverage

CP24 will host Remembrance Day coverage on Saturday, including special guests and segments, to commemorate the holiday. You can watch the special on CP24.com.