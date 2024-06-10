Mississauga residents will elect a new mayor today.

Here is how you can watch CP24.com’s election special and stay on top of all the results as they come in.

The election special

CP24’s Mississauga election special will begin at 8 p.m. when the polls close.

The special will be hosted by Leena Latafat and Bakari Savage and include analysis and coverage from across Mississauga as the results come in.

The special will also be streamed on CP24.com, the CP24 app, CTVNewsToronto.ca, the CTV News app and CP24’s YouTube page.

The live blog

CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca will be providing minute-by-minute updates leading up to the polls closing at 8 p.m. and as the results come in.

You can stay on top of all the latest news by visiting our election live blog. There will also be full election coverage on CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca throughout the night.