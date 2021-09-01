Beginning later this month, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access a number of non-essential public settings and facilities.

The government announced the vaccine certificate program Wednesday, adding that, in order to be considered fully vaccinated, people will need to wait 14 days after their second dose.

The program comes into effect on Sept. 22.

According to the government, vaccine passports will be required mainly for indoor high-risk settings where face masks can't always be worn.

Here's where you'll need proof of vaccination:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios)

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and person fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities (with the exception of youth recreational sport)

Sporting events

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues

Here's where you won't need proof of vaccination:

At no time will anyone be prevented from accessing necessary medical care, food from grocery stores, basic medical supplies or other essentials

Voting in upcoming federal election

Outdoor settings, including patios, with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces

Takeaway and delivery services from restaurants and bars

Unvaccinated people with medical exemptions and people under 12 will also be exempt.

A negative COVID-19 test or recent infection will not entitle a person to enter non-essential settings, although the government said there will be a narrow, time-limited exceptions for testing.

From Sept. 22 to Oct 12, a negative test taken within 48 hours will enable a person to enter if they're not fully vaccinated to accommodate for events that have already been planned.