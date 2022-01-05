A 'Code Orange' called at William Osler Health System to deal with staffing challenges and an increase in COVID-19 patients has been declared over.

The hospital network confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.

"Triggered temporarily due to demand outpacing capacity across the organization, Code Orange mobilized Osler's staff, physicians, volunteers and system partners to work together to respond to the escalating situation and ensure the continued delivery of quality care to our communities," the hospital said in a statement.

"As soon as Osler was able to mitigate the urgency of the situation, we declared the code over however we continue to monitor circumstances."

Earlier Wednesday, the hospital's president and chief executive officer, Dr. Naveed Mohammad, said the emergency code was initiated on Monday due to a higher number of COVID-19 patients combined with staff absences and the expected seasonal surge.

"Like many hospitals, we are dealing with staff shortages as a result of COVID-19. With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly throughout the communities, it hasn't spared our health-care heroes either. And this is a fast and ever-changing situation," he said at a morning news conference.

Hospitals across the province continue to see more people testing positive for COVID-19 being admitted. There are currently more than 2,000 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals.

As of Wednesday, there are 106 COVID-19 patients in Osler's two hospitals, Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General.

"So, we are implementing a number of (measures) to ensure that we use our staff and physicians as efficiently as possible to support the greatest needs for our patients. Now, this includes some patient transfers when appropriate, and encouraging the presence of essential care partners. These are family members who can come in and be with patients," Mohammad said.

"I want to stress to all of our community members in Brampton and Etobicoke that if you need care, please do come to the hospital. We will care for you in a safe manner. The wait maybe a little bit longer, but we are there to help you."