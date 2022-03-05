Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.

“Strong southwest wind will develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued on Saturday morning. “Thunderstorms developing along this cold front may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h.”

Winds of that strength threaten overhead power lines, idle construction cranes, billboards and other light freestanding structures.

A wind storm in May 2018 killed three people across the GTA, including two aborists in Milton, Ont.

Environment Canada says “widespread power outages are possible.”

They forecast the winds will subside by Sunday afternoon.