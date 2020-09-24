

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two workers had to be rescued from a ledge near the top of a high-rise in midtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon after the window washing platform they were on collapsed.

Police say that both individuals were working near the 25th floor of the building on Yonge Street just south of Eglinton Avenue at around noon when their platform gave way and ended up plummeting hundreds of feet.

Both workers were wearing harnesses at the time and were briefly left dangling high above the ground below before they managed to make their way to a ledge near the roof of the building.

Firefighters then broke the glass windows near that ledge and pulled both men to safety.

The dramatic rescue was captured by CP24’s cameras.

In the footage, one of the men is seen standing to the side while firefighters break the window. He is then handed a helmet and is seen carefully backing into the opening while still attached to his harness.

“They both made it to the same ledge and they were both basically saved by their safety equipment,” Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 as the rescue unfolded.

The window washing platform that the men were on ended up landing on the sidewalk below with some of it extending into a curb lane along Yonge Street.

Luckily, there were no reports of anyone passing through the busy area being struck by the falling debris.

The workers were also unharmed.

“We get a good number of these calls every year and we are very fortunate that almost all of them turn out with a positive result,” Powell told CP24. “Fortunately we were able to break the glass to get to them. In other circumstances our high angle rescue team sometimes has to go over the top of a building and come down next to the trapped window washers and transfer them to their safety lines before bringing them down to the ground.”

The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene to conduct an investigation.

Yonge Street is also closed to traffic south of Eglinton Avenue while police clean up the scene.