

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit has reopened to U.S.-bound traffic today morning after an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration blocked traffic in both directions on Monday evening.

Windsor police say U.S. bound is open at the bridge and can be accessed through the Wyandotte St. West entrance.

They say the traffic along Huron Church Road remains congested.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County sent out a release Monday evening telling drivers to avoid the area, and to take the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia if travelling to the United States.

The demonstration blocking one of the busiest international crossings in the country began Monday afternoon.

Windsor Police say more than 100 protesters remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

Police say no arrests have been made, and they continue to monitor the situation.

The demonstration is one of several in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

Protesters in southern Alberta resumed their blockade of the Coutts border crossing Monday evening, where trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway on Feb. 5, stranding travellers and cross-border truckers for days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.