

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - Limited U.S.-bound traffic resumed across the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in southern Ontario Tuesday morning after a demonstration against COVID-19 measures blocked travel in both directions a day earlier.

The bridge linking Windsor, Ont., and Detroit remained closed to vehicles headed into Canada due to the protest that continued on the Canadian side of the border.

“Limited traffic is being allowed into U.S through the Ambassador Bridge,” Windsor police wrote on Twitter just after noon on Tuesday. “Officers are on scene maintaining traffic points, public safety and enforcement.”

Police said vehicles headed for the U.S. could use the Wyandotte St. West entrance. They noted that traffic along Huron Church Road, which connects to the bridge, remains congested.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Ambassador Bridge remained closed on the U.S. side. It advised those headed to Canada to use the Port Huron crossing, which connects that American city with Sarnia, Ont.

The chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, called on officials to “take prompt action” to resolve the situation quickly.

“International commerce needs to resume,” Matt Moroun said in a statement, noting that the company and his family sympathize with truck drivers and others caught up in the blockade.

“We recognize that truck drivers are essential workers that work hard to deliver necessities to all of us, and that the Canadian government has done a tremendous job with vaccine rates.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the Ambassador Bridge is a vital trade crossing point between Canada and the United States.

“Many essential workers, including frontline health care workers, rely on it to get to work,” he said on Twitter. “Police are on the scene to ensure traffic is moving safely.”

The demonstration blocking the busiest international commercial land border crossing in North America began Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County sent out a statement Monday telling drivers to avoid the area, and to take the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia if travelling to the United States.

Windsor Police said more than 100 protesters remained on the scene of the demonstration early Tuesday. They said no arrests have been made, and they continue to monitor the situation.

The demonstration is one of several in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

Protesters in southern Alberta resumed their blockade of the Coutts border crossing Monday evening, where trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway on Feb. 5, stranding travellers and cross-border truckers for days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.