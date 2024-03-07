Winning $58M ticket drawn for Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2024 5:47AM EST
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night.
The winning number for Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, is 18041531-05.
On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize -- linked to a special Gold Ball Draw Number.
After that 10-digit number is drawn, officials conduct a separate draw to determine whether a $1 million prize or the Gold Ball Jackpot will be awarded.
The Gold Ball Jackpot starts at $10 million and continues to increase with each draw until the prize is won.
It can grow to be as much as $68 million.
