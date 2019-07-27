Winning ticket for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:26AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket sold somewhere in British Columbia claimed Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased.
The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.