Much of Eastern and Central Canada can expect another day of punishing winter weather.

The Environment Canada forecast for New Brunswick calls for flurries and ice pellets or freezing rain this morning changing to snow in the afternoon with winds gusting to 40 km/h, and wind chill temperatures as low as minus 18 Celsius.

Flash freeze warnings have been issued for the province and New Brunswick Power crews are standing ready to deal with any potential outages.

Wind and rainfall warnings have been posted in central Nova Scotia, while in Prince Edward Island a flash freeze warning has been issued with rain showers expected to change to flurries early in the afternoon.

Newfoundland is dealing with wind and rainfall warnings, with 20 millimetres of precipitation forecast for the south coast, along with 50 km/h winds gusting to 80 and even 100 km/h in some areas.

In Quebec and Ontario the snow has, for the most part, stopped falling, but extreme cold warnings remain in place.

Montreal and Ottawa are looking at daytime highs of just minus 15 to 17 with icy wind chills as low as minus 35 where exposed flesh can suffer frostbite in just minutes.

Sunday's snow storm caused some flight cancellations at airports across the affected regions, and in Montreal they cancelled a festival dedicated to... snow.

The City said it was suspending the Fete des Neiges due to the snowy, windy and cold weather as well as the dangerous conditions on Quebec's roads.