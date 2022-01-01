

OTTAWA - Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for a large swath of southern Ontario, noting that five to 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

The advisories span from Windsor through to the easternmost point of Ontario, and as far north as Bancroft, where only four to six centimetres are expected.

The agency says one to two centimetres of snow could fall each hour during the peak of the precipitation overnight Saturday.

The government forecaster says the snow is expected to peter off in the morning, starting in the west.

It says the conditions could make the roads dangerous.

The agency is urging people to postpone non-essential travel until the weather clears.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.