Toronto is seeing a “burst of heavy snow” due to a cold front prompting Environment Canada to issue a winter weather travel advisory for the city.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be cautious as

The federal weather agency says in addition to snow, the cold front moving through southern Ontario has brought winds gusting up to 70 km/h that could make travel hazardous.

“This combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“In addition, a sudden drop in temperature in the wake of the cold front could cause roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become slippery.”

Environment Canada added that Toronto and neighbouring areas could see one to two centimetres of accumulation.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 earlier this month that Toronto gets about 10 per cent of its annual snowfall after the first day of spring.

Conditions are expected to improve early this evening. The temperature is expected to drop to -8 C overnight with a wind chill of -12.

The City of Toronto said additional warming centres will open at 7 p.m. due to the weather. They are Scarborough Civic Centre, Willowdale Baptist Church and Cecil Community Centre. The warming centre at Metro Hall has been open 24/7 since Feb. 16.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 6 C.