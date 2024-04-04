A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto area this morning, with some snow expected.

According to Environment Canada, some areas could see 2 to 5 cm of wet snow, with higher snowfall amounts over higher terrain.

The advisory is in effect for parts of York Region, including Newmarket and Georgina, as well as parts of Durham Region, including Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, and Beaverton.

The advisory is also in effect further north in Barrie, all the way up to North Bay, and as far east as the Kingston area.

"The majority of additional snowfall accumulation will be this morning. Accumulations will be confined to grassy or elevated surfaces this afternoon," Environment Canada said in its advisory. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Meanwhile there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in Toronto today, with a high of 3 C expected. More rain is expected Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries.

"The stretched out, complex system that’s brought unsettled weather since Tuesday continues to impact southern Ontario," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. "After a night of mix and snow, especially over the north GTA, we’ll get lighter winds and lighter precipitation. But expect a few on/off showers and wet flurries. We may even get some bursts of heavier wet flurries in time for your evening rush."

However the city is set to see a warm-up for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs of 8 C and 12 C expected on Saturday and Sunday. The warmer temperatures are expected to carry over into next week, with highs of 12 C on Monday and Tuesday, going up to 15 C on Wednesday.