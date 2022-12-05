Durham Regional Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a stabbing at a bar in Oshawa over the weekend.

Police received a call about an armed person at a bar near Park Road South and Malaga Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Emergency crews found the young woman suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived. She was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a black pickup truck before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators said Monday that they are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have cellphone or dashcam footage.