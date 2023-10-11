A 21-year-old woman has died in hospital after police say she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke last week.

The incident occurred near Browns Line and Jellicoe Avenue, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 3:45 p.m.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the pedestrian was crossing the road midblock when she was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen Passat travelling north on Brown’s Line. The woman was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition but police confirmed Wednesday that she died in hospital earlier this week.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified by police as a 36-year-old woman, remained at the scene following the collision.

“Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).