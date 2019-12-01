

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on the QEW near St. Catharines this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway at Jordan Road at around 8 a.m.

A St. Catharines woman was ejected from her vehicle after colliding with a transport truck in the area, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Schmidt said next-of-kin has been notified.

"They are obviously dealing with absolute grief," he said.

The impact of the crash sent debris and diesel flying across the roadway and Schmidt said crews have been called in to clean up the highway.

Schmidt said it is unclear at this point which vehicle lost control but he noted that the collision occurred just as freezing rain was starting to fall in Niagara Region.

“I was just speaking to the road supervisor there. He says it is absolutely a skating rink in many areas. It is slippery, it is icy," he said in an update on social media on Sunday.

The Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway are shut down at Jordan Road due to the deadly collision and the highway is expected to remain closed until around 3 p.m.