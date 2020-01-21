

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old pedestrian is dead after she was struck by tractor-trailer in North York on Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was crossing the street in the area of Alness Street and Supertest Road, located near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenues, at around 7 a.m. when she was hit by a white tractor-trailer pulling a blue-coloured trailer.

According to police, it appears the 52-year-old driver was heading eastbound and attempted to turn southbound onto Alness Street when he hit the pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck initially did not remain at the scene but he was eventually located by investigators and is cooperating with police. Officers have not said if the man will face any charges.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“We’ve got investigators right now (that) are going to go track down next-of-kin, let the family know first before we release any more information about that,” Det. Brett Moore told CP24.

Members of the traffic services unit are canvassing the area for witnesses and video footage.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours on Tuesday morning but has since reopened.