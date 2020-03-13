

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly knocked on the door of a home in Etobicoke’s Mt. Olive area early Friday and then shot the 60-year-old woman who opened it.

Toronto Police Duty Inspt. Mandeep Mann said that at about 5 a.m., an armed man walked up to the door of a home on Suzy Street, west of Kipling Avenue, and knocked on the door.

“The male with the gun then fired, striking the 60-year-old female in the arm,” Mann said.

The male suspect then fled the scene on foot heading west.

Mann said a variety of officers including canine units were out searching for the suspect.

The woman was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Mann said a second woman suffered minor injuries in the encounter but they weren’t caused by gunfire.